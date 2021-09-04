See All Rheumatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Abo Mosa, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abo Mosa, MD

Dr. Abo Mosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 873-6963
  2. 2
    UK Kentucky Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Clinic
    740 Rose St Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 04, 2021
    Excellent vist he treated my shoulder, he was very thurll and explained everything that was going on. He fixed the problem i had. Thanks Dr. Mosa,
    Pettus Phyllis — Sep 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Abo Mosa, MD
    About Dr. Abo Mosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871848259
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

