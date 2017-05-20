Dr. Abodunrin Badejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abodunrin Badejo, MD
Overview
Dr. Abodunrin Badejo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Badejo works at
Locations
Baxter Regional Gastroenterology Clinic228 Bucher Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-4416
Baxter Regional Behavioral Health624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Badejo performed a colonoscopy on my husband and reported to me afterward. He was warmly cordial. He explained everything that had been done and that needed to be done in the future. He listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. Dr. Badejo was clearly knowledgeable. I felt confident we could trust my husband's care to him.
About Dr. Abodunrin Badejo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1831157551
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Badejo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badejo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badejo has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badejo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badejo speaks Bulgarian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Badejo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badejo.
