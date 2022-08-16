Overview

Dr. Abolghasem Rezaei, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia.



Dr. Rezaei works at Family Medicine and Minor Emergency Care in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.