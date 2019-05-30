See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (10)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD

Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Garmkhorani works at Freehold Family Eyecare PC in Freehold, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garmkhorani's Office Locations

    Freehold Family Eyecare PC
    3333 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 (732) 683-1975
    Medical Walk in PA
    3333 Route 9 Chadwick Sq, Freehold, NJ 07728 (732) 683-1975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2019
    Dr. G. is a REAL doctor. Do not be concerned about the fact that this facility is a "Walk-In". You will be walking into good hands. Dr. G. was professional, knowledgeable, and personable. He prescribed an antibiotic that finally addressed my 3 week long battle with strep throat. Both Amoxicillin and Penicillin were ineffective. Before prescribing Ceftin, however, Dr. G. did a thorough examination, a blood test to rule out mono, and took the time to answer questions I had. He was clear and to the point when he explained things, and he did so in a manner that was not intimidating or dismissive. If I lived in the area, I would look into making him my primary care physician.
    — May 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD
    About Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851332704
    Education & Certifications

    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • Natl U Iran
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garmkhorani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garmkhorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garmkhorani works at Freehold Family Eyecare PC in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Garmkhorani’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garmkhorani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garmkhorani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garmkhorani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garmkhorani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

