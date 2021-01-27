Dr. Yosi Adeoshun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeoshun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yosi Adeoshun, MD
Overview
Dr. Yosi Adeoshun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fredericksburg, TX.
Dr. Adeoshun works at
Locations
HCM Medical Clinic â€“ Fredericksburg â€“ Perry-Feller Professional Building205 W Windcrest St Ste 130, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (830) 990-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
La mejor experiencia, cuando es la primera vez ella te explica todo paso por paso hasta llegar a una conclusión.
About Dr. Yosi Adeoshun, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1033554902
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adeoshun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeoshun accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeoshun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeoshun works at
Dr. Adeoshun has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeoshun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeoshun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeoshun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeoshun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeoshun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.