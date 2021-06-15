Dr. Abittan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham Abittan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Abittan, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodmere, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Comprehensive Dermatology PC1122 Broadway, Woodmere, NY 11598 Directions (516) 295-3838
Mid Island Dermatology PC55 Post Ave Ste 4, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (516) 334-6650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service . Professional & friendly staff .
About Dr. Abraham Abittan, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1962548404
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abittan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abittan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abittan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abittan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abittan speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abittan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abittan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abittan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abittan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.