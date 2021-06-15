Overview

Dr. Abraham Abittan, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodmere, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Abittan works at Comprehensive Dermatology PC in Woodmere, NY with other offices in Westbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.