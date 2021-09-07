Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alecozay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD
Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Alecozay works at
Dr. Alecozay's Office Locations
San Antonio Office7430 Barlite Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 922-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Alecozay has Been My Doctor for the Past 14 years and Has Been Amazing since Day 1….Although I Do Not Get To See Him Much Anymore, He Has Always Been There To Deliver All My Kids. Has Never Disrespected Me, Always Professional, And Always Made Me Feel Comfortable! Plus Always Has a Lollipop for My Kids lol. I must admit, I do get a Bit Upset that He’s Not The Doctor I’ve Been Communicating with This Pregnancy but I Understand He’s Busy and Of course Theres a Bunch Of Other Patients. Sadly This May be My Last Baby so Hopefully I Get To Finish This Pregnancy (35weeks) With Him as My Doctor! ?? My Niece Just Found Out she’s Pregnant with her first Baby, I Definitely recommended Alecozay and Her Appointment is Set!
About Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811964208
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alecozay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alecozay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alecozay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alecozay has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alecozay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Alecozay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alecozay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alecozay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alecozay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.