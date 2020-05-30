Dr. Armani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham Armani, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Armani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Locations
- 1 2928 OAK LAWN AVE, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (972) 386-4375
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Could not be happier with my experience. Dr. Armani and staff did an an exceptional job. Very professional, extremely competent. If you are looking for the best surgeon for this procedure Dr. Armani is it
About Dr. Abraham Armani, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801813563
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armani accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Armani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armani.
