Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awwad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO
Overview of Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO
Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Awwad works at
Dr. Awwad's Office Locations
-
1
Central Dialysis LLC5631 1st Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 322-0245
-
2
Dr. Abraham Awwad5633 1st Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 322-0245
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awwad?
My visits with Dr. Awwad are always excellent. He spends a lot of time, listens, and carefully reviews all labs. He diagnosed a condition that no doctor diagnosed for over 20 years by ordering and carefully examining my labs. He cares about patients and not about protecting hospitals or others who do not put patients first. He is, by far, the best doctor I have every experienced.
About Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962424531
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awwad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awwad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awwad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awwad works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Awwad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awwad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awwad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awwad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.