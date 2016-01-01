Overview of Dr. Abraham Bartell, MD

Dr. Abraham Bartell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Bartell works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.