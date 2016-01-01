Dr. Abraham Brass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Brass, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Brass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Med University Of Chicago and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Brass works at
Locations
Umass Memorial Children's Medical Center55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 856-2846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Health Fort Collins Medical Center4700 Lady Moon Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 810-4475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northern Colorado Medical Center Gastroenterology2010 16th St Ste A, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abraham Brass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Pritzker School Of Med University Of Chicago
