Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chachoua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD
Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MONASH UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Chachoua works at
Dr. Chachoua's Office Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (646) 754-8560
-
2
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone160 E 34th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5662
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chachoua?
Simply the best. Smart, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. If you have lung cancer, Dr. Chachoua is the man to see
About Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1518968643
Education & Certifications
- MONASH UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chachoua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chachoua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chachoua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chachoua works at
Dr. Chachoua has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pleural Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chachoua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chachoua speaks Arabic, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chachoua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chachoua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chachoua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chachoua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.