Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD

Neurology
4.7 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD

Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Chamely works at Phil Smith Neuroscience Institute in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chamely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Cross Urgent Care Center and Offices
    3481 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 414-9750
  2. 2
    Sunrise Medical Group
    7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 718-9777
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Tenet Florida Physician Services - Tamarac
    7421 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 718-9777
  4. 4
    572 E McNab Rd Ste 200, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 718-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Called my primary’s office who never answered after my omicron/COVID diagnosis and I called Dr. Chamely and he was very responsive including letting me know infusion is ok and his follow up is fantastic!
    Yvette Benito — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD
    About Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407806060
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital|Plains Health Ctr|Univ Hosp Saskatoon
    Internship
    • Port Of Spain General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chamely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chamely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chamely has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

