Dr. Abraham Chen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Chen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Abraham Chen DO Inc10995 Eucalyptus St Ste 102, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-6310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Me and my husband and two grown kids have been going to Dr Chen for years. Even though Dr Chens office has grown nothing has ever changed the care and time that Dr Chen gives us. Even moving from Rancho to Glendora we all still drive to see Dr Chen. A Dr like this is hard to find these days. Thank You
About Dr. Abraham Chen, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1942488101
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
