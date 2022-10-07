See All Family Doctors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Abraham Chen, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abraham Chen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at ABRAHAM CHEN DO INC in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abraham Chen DO Inc
    10995 Eucalyptus St Ste 102, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 466-6310
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cryotherapy for Warts
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Disease
truSculpt™ System
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?

    Oct 07, 2022
    Me and my husband and two grown kids have been going to Dr Chen for years. Even though Dr Chens office has grown nothing has ever changed the care and time that Dr Chen gives us. Even moving from Rancho to Glendora we all still drive to see Dr Chen. A Dr like this is hard to find these days. Thank You
    Angelina Chambers — Oct 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Abraham Chen, DO
    About Dr. Abraham Chen, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942488101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

