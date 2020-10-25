Dr. Abraham Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Freilich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abraham Freilich, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Schweiger Dermatology - Brooklyn Heights32 Court St Ste 302, Brooklyn Heights, NY 11201 Directions (718) 408-4906
Abraham R Freilich MD PC813 Quentin Rd # 104, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (929) 200-7182
Blanche Kahn Family Health Ctr85 Pierrepont St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 200-4107
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Freilich knows what he's doing. I have keloids. I went from doctor to doctor, and Dr. Freilich is the only doctor who knew how to treat my condition. I trust him. I recommend him.
About Dr. Abraham Freilich, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1730180795
- Albert Einstein
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center Im
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Dermatology
Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Acne, Shingles and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freilich speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
