Overview

Dr. Abraham Freilich, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Freilich works at Schweiger Dermatology - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn Heights, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Shingles and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.