Overview

Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Derby, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Fridman works at Griffin Bariatrics in Derby, CT with other offices in Milford, CT, North Haven, CT, Shelton, CT and Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.