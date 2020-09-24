Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO
Overview
Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Derby, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Locations
Griffin Bariatrics130 Division St, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 732-7108
Fairfield County Bariatrics & Surgical Specialists, P.C. - Milford831 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 647-0140
Fairfield County Bariatrics & Surgical Specialists, P.C. - North Haven52 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 285-2861
Fairfield County Bariatrics & Surgical Specialists, P.C.2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 256-9707Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Fairfield County Bariatics and Surgical Specialists PC148 East Ave Ste 3A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 256-9707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a nice and personable Doctor. I just had surgery last week and one of the nurses said that he was a very caring and nice Doctor with everyone including the nursing staff. Ive met him on various occasions prior to my surgery and he took time to explain things to me. Easy going and right to the point. His staff is amazing!!!! It took me 10 months from start to finish to be able to get surgery done. Definitely a blessing to be able to be his patient.
About Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fridman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fridman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fridman has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fridman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.