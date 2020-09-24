See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Derby, CT
Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Derby, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.

Dr. Fridman works at Griffin Bariatrics in Derby, CT with other offices in Milford, CT, North Haven, CT, Shelton, CT and Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Griffin Bariatrics
    130 Division St, Derby, CT 06418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 732-7108
  2. 2
    Fairfield County Bariatrics & Surgical Specialists, P.C. - Milford
    831 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 647-0140
  3. 3
    Fairfield County Bariatrics & Surgical Specialists, P.C. - North Haven
    52 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 285-2861
  4. 4
    Fairfield County Bariatrics & Surgical Specialists, P.C.
    2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-9707
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Fairfield County Bariatics and Surgical Specialists PC
    148 East Ave Ste 3A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-9707
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Griffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 24, 2020
    Such a nice and personable Doctor. I just had surgery last week and one of the nurses said that he was a very caring and nice Doctor with everyone including the nursing staff. Ive met him on various occasions prior to my surgery and he took time to explain things to me. Easy going and right to the point. His staff is amazing!!!! It took me 10 months from start to finish to be able to get surgery done. Definitely a blessing to be able to be his patient.
    Elena — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Abraham Fridman, DO

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205074945
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • General Surgery
