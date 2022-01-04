Dr. Glasman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham Glasman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abraham Glasman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Glasman's Office Locations
Neurological Specltes Lng Islnd170 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-4464
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Glasman for several years, he has always been thorough, on time and courteous. I highly recommend him.
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780680991
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasman has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Ataxia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasman.
