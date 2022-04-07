Dr. Abraham Glazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Glazer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Glazer, MD
Dr. Abraham Glazer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Glazer works at
Dr. Glazer's Office Locations
Center For Urology2420 RIDGEWAY AVE, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 227-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very grateful to Dr. Glazer for rectifying my BXO malady. His repair has lasted 10 years and I'm still going, in reference to urination, strong! He recently brought me peace of mind with a series of diagnostic measures which ultimately ruled out a possible malignancy. I value his years of experience and appreciated his directness, general demeanor , and sense humor. Mark Loria — Oct 05, 2021
About Dr. Abraham Glazer, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689699704
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazer works at
Dr. Glazer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.
