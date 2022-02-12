Overview

Dr. Abraham Horn, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Horn works at South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Haddonfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

