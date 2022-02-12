Dr. Abraham Horn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Horn, DO
Dr. Abraham Horn, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group406 Lippincott Dr Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-1900
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group807 N Haddon Ave Ste 201, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions (856) 428-2112
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
He has been my doctor forever and has gotten me through serious health issues. I recommend him 100%. Always there when needed.
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital - University Medical Center Stratf|University Of Medicine and Dentistry-John F. Kennedy Memoria
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Diarrhea, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
