Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD
Overview of Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD
Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
1
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-5461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
3
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-1000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacob is an outstanding and very professional physician. He removed large chloesteatomas (one in each ear) in two separate operations. Both operations were extensive and after reading the surgery reports I am amazed at his skill and ability. I was very fortunate to have him as my surgeon and would recommend only him for anyone needing ear surgery.
About Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD
- Neurotology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376592576
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
