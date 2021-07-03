Dr. Abraham Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Katz, MD
Dr. Abraham Katz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER.
Tx Tech Univ Health Science Im1201 E Schuster Ave Ste 1B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-7799
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr Katz for over 2 years. He has identified many conditions that others over 29 years didn’t. I’m not sure why his ratings are so low.. I would give him 10 stars if it were an option
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
