Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD
Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their fellowship with UC Davis Med Ctr
Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol works at
Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol's Office Locations
Medstar Union Memorial Hospital201 E University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 261-8006Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
LifeBridge Sinai Hospital2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions
Maryland ENT Center LLC.1629 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 321-1025
Maryland ENT Center LLC.200 E 33rd St Ste 631, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was quick and all associates were kind and thoughtful. Dr. Gol and his associate took time to listen to my concerns fully and did not make me feel like my concerns were silly. I called this morning and had an appointment at the Lutherville location two hours later. I would highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1952626418
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- University Of Minnesota
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.