Dr. Abraham Knoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Knoll, MD
Dr. Abraham Knoll, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Knoll works at
Dr. Knoll's Office Locations
Associates In Urology1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 100, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explained all my options very throughly for treating my prostate cancer and Kidney stone. Honest, compassionate and straightforward. Excellent Urologist!
About Dr. Abraham Knoll, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1932143633
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knoll works at
Dr. Knoll has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knoll speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.