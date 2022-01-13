Dr. Abraham Krikhely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krikhely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Krikhely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Krikhely, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Bariatric Surgery1720 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krikhely was absolutely amazing. His bedside manner is professional yet caring. He was open, honest and very straight to the point. He's willing to answer any and all questions that you may have. From the first day i walked in the office the staff has been phenomenal. I would highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Abraham Krikhely, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1861698870
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York University Medical Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krikhely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krikhely accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krikhely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krikhely has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krikhely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Krikhely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krikhely.
