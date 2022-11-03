See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (158)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med College University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Kuruvilla works at Forefront Dermatology - Middletown in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD, FAAD
    305 Middletown Park Pl Ste B, Louisville, KY 40243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 265-5290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kuruvilla?

    Nov 03, 2022
    The office staff was welcoming and friendly. I saw Dr. Kuruvilla for possible toenail melanoma. He was wonderful. He was thorough in his examination, took a biopsy and then, the time to listen to my concerns. I have seen other dermatologist in the past and none compare to him. After this visit, I won’t go anywhere else.
    MM — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kuruvilla to family and friends

    Dr. Kuruvilla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kuruvilla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD.

    About Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124004080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine|Boston University School of Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine, MA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med College University Of Kerala
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuruvilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuruvilla works at Forefront Dermatology - Middletown in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Kuruvilla’s profile.

    Dr. Kuruvilla has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuruvilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.