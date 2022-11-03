Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med College University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Kuruvilla works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD, FAAD305 Middletown Park Pl Ste B, Louisville, KY 40243 Directions (502) 265-5290
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- EBSO, Inc.
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuruvilla?
The office staff was welcoming and friendly. I saw Dr. Kuruvilla for possible toenail melanoma. He was wonderful. He was thorough in his examination, took a biopsy and then, the time to listen to my concerns. I have seen other dermatologist in the past and none compare to him. After this visit, I won’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1124004080
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine|Boston University School of Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine, MA
- Baylor College Of Med
- Med College University Of Kerala
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuruvilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuruvilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuruvilla works at
Dr. Kuruvilla has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuruvilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuruvilla speaks Malayalam.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.