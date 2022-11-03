Overview

Dr. Abraham Kuruvilla, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med College University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Kuruvilla works at Forefront Dermatology - Middletown in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.