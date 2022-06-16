Dr. Abraham Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesboro, GA.
Locations
-
1
Statesboro Cardiology PC5 Grady Johnson Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-6246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gv of Pooler1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 400, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 662-0223
-
3
Costrini & Meadows PC131 Memorial Dr, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 489-6246
-
4
Fresenius Medical Care Candler County380 Sconyers St, Metter, GA 30439 Directions (912) 489-6246
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler County Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The timing is rectified and when I finally saw Dr. Lin - he was great. He listens to what you are telling him and he is realistic. Think I'll just make my appts for early in the morning and still get great care.
About Dr. Abraham Lin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841388782
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology
