Dr. Abraham Malkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Malkin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tufts University Med Sch.
Locations
Concierge MD LA4311 Wilshire Blvd Ste 419, Los Angeles, CA 90010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abe Malkin helped me detox my daughter from Heroin. She said his method was the only thing that ever worked. He really knows a lot about addiction and knows exactly how to safely get the patients through the withdraw process very smooth and easy with out much discomfort. Heroin withdraw is excruciating and painful but his method allowed my daughter to get through the worst of the withdraw without much discomfort and pain. Thank you Dr. Abe Malkin for your help.
About Dr. Abraham Malkin, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073856845
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Perm
- Tufts University Med Sch
- Addiction Medicine and Family Practice
