Overview of Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD

Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maiduguri, Nigeria and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Corning, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Mathews works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA and Norfolk, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.