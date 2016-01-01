Overview of Dr. Abraham Mitias, MD

Dr. Abraham Mitias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mitias works at Retina Consultants, PLLC in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.