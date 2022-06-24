See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD

Neurology
4.2 (50)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD

Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Nagy works at Nevada Headache Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Headache Institute
    400 S Rampart Blvd Ste 295, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 432-3224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Nagy is caring, professional, helpful, on-time. We went through another headache specialist in town which just wanted to give you hundreds of drugs to try without targeting the source of the migraine until we found Dr. Nagy. He is so helpful and suggest things to try that actually helped! He takes his time listing to what you have to say and his appointments are never rushed. He really makes us feel he cares about each and every one of his patients which is a rare quality in doctors these days.
    Wendy — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD

    • Neurology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376560920
    Education & Certifications

    • Queens Square
    • Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
