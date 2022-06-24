Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD
Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Nagy works at
Dr. Nagy's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Headache Institute400 S Rampart Blvd Ste 295, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 432-3224
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagy?
Dr. Nagy is caring, professional, helpful, on-time. We went through another headache specialist in town which just wanted to give you hundreds of drugs to try without targeting the source of the migraine until we found Dr. Nagy. He is so helpful and suggest things to try that actually helped! He takes his time listing to what you have to say and his appointments are never rushed. He really makes us feel he cares about each and every one of his patients which is a rare quality in doctors these days.
About Dr. Abraham Nagy, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376560920
Education & Certifications
- Queens Square
- Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagy works at
Dr. Nagy has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.