Dr. Abraham Panossian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Chandler Anesthesia Services Pllc600 S Dobson Rd Ste A1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panossian was timely, thorough, and well-spoken. He answered all of my questions and helped me understand my diagnosis. I would recommend him to friends and family who need specialty care.
About Dr. Abraham Panossian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
