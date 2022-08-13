Overview

Dr. Abraham Parail, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Col Of Wi and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Parail works at HeartCare Inc in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Canal Winchester, OH, Grove City, OH and Delaware, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.