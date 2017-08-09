Dr. Abraham Paykar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paykar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Paykar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Paykar, MD
Dr. Abraham Paykar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Paykar works at
Dr. Paykar's Office Locations
1
Abraham Paykar MD Inc.1601 W Avenue J Ste 203, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 723-3131
2
Dr. Tab A. Boyle44950 Valley Central Way, Lancaster, CA 93536 Directions (661) 729-5680
- 3 1759 W Avenue J Ste 102, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 942-6400
4
Fresenius Kidney Care Palmdale38910 Trade Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (805) 584-3966
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paykar is a great doctor. Not going to tell you what you want to hear,but what you need to hear. TOUGH LOVE GREAT DOCTOR.
About Dr. Abraham Paykar, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114903762
Education & Certifications
- TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Paykar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paykar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paykar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paykar has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paykar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paykar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paykar.
