Overview of Dr. Abraham Paykar, MD

Dr. Abraham Paykar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Paykar works at Abraham Pykar in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.