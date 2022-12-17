Overview of Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD

Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Poulose works at Bess Truman Family Medicine Center and Maternal Care Clinic in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS and Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.