Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD
Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Rayhaun works at
Dr. Rayhaun's Office Locations
-
1
Coast Neurosurgical Associates2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 240, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-7696
-
2
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Aug.6,2020 and Sept.4, 2020 I had 2 successful outpatient neck surgeries for two separate issues discovered on MRI and diagnosed by Dr. Rayhaun. Surgery #1 was through the back of my neck to open a nerve channel for my right arm. Surgery #2 was through the front of my neck to repair a long term undiagnosed spinal cord injury. Surgery #2 required removal of 2 discs and replacement and inserting a titanium plate with screws. I recovered quickly and returned to work in 90 days. Now 28 months later I feel great and strong. I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and skilled hands of Dr. Rayhaun and his Operating Room Surgical team, support staff and Long Beach Memorial Hospital.
About Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
