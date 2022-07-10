Overview of Dr. Abraham Rothman, MD

Dr. Abraham Rothman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Rothman works at Children's Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.