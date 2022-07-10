Dr. Abraham Rothman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Rothman, MD
Overview of Dr. Abraham Rothman, MD
Dr. Abraham Rothman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Rothman's Office Locations
Children's Heart Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-2449
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say. This man is the best doctor that has ever walked upon us.
About Dr. Abraham Rothman, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children`s Hospital
- University of California, San Diego
- Pediatrics
