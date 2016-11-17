Dr. Abraham Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Schneider, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deer Park, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Heart and Vascular Consulting of Long Island PC1630 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 242-6166
- 2 1640 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 242-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is as kind and caring as anyone could be. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Abraham Schneider, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Cardiovascular Diseases Montefiore M C-H&l Moses Div, Internal Medicine
- Montefiore MC
- Albert Einstein
- Cardiovascular Disease
