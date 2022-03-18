Dr. Abraham Sleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Sleem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, University Hospital at Downstate and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Salem performed cataract surgery on both my eyes several weeks apart. He explained everything thoroughly. Had no pain and quick recoveries. The surgeries went well and now can see 20/20. Great office. All the workers were helpful and nice.
About Dr. Abraham Sleem, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508021494
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- St. John's University, Queens
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sleem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sleem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Sleem has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sleem speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.