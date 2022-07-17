Overview of Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD

Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Riverside Medical Group in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.