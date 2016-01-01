See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Folsom, CA
Dr. Abraham Thomas Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
1.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abraham Thomas Jr, MD

Dr. Abraham Thomas Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.

Dr. Thomas Jr works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Dr. Thomas Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Folsom Medical Offices Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services
    2155 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 817-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abraham Thomas Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Abraham Thomas Jr, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    1770633588
    Education & Certifications

    University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Thomas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas Jr works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas Jr’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

