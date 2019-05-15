Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Abraham G. Thomas M.d. P.A.5420 West Loop S Ste 4300, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 797-0876
Abraham G Thomas MD PA10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 203, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 797-0876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he was okay
About Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780610899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
