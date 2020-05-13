Dr. Abraham Totah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Totah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Totah, MD
Overview of Dr. Abraham Totah, MD
Dr. Abraham Totah, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Totah works at
Dr. Totah's Office Locations
Mark S Michelman MD PC1399 Hamlet Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 442-7338
- 2 611 S Fort Harrison Ave Pmb 236, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 442-7338
Pinellas Ekg Interpreters Inc323 Jeffords St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-8537
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Totah & Marge ( his office manager) are amazing. Doc respects the patient that has been proactively searching for a possible diagnosis whle waiting for their appointment. I have a dual autoimmune diseases & I KNOW there is something else wrong with me during this COVID19 pandemic. I KNOW my mind, body & soul & when they're not in alignment. Dr. Totah respects my knowledge, even tho I don't have a degree in the medical field. We will chase this new zebra or zebras in the herd of wild horses together . PLEASE DONATE PLASMA & BLOOD. My opinion is this COVID19 will not Boomerang. It will make a triple pass. I'm coming out of remission for the 2nd time in 12 Years. And it is something different this time. Dr. Totah will be by my side until the end & we find that common denominator & a cure IVIG ???? PLEASE DONATE PLASMA & BLOOD
About Dr. Abraham Totah, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912936733
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Totah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Totah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Totah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Totah works at
Dr. Totah has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Totah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Totah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Totah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Totah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Totah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.