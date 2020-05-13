Overview of Dr. Abraham Totah, MD

Dr. Abraham Totah, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Totah works at ABRAHAM TOTAH MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.