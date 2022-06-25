See All Podiatrists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Abraham Wagner, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (391)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Abraham Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Wagner works at JAWS podiatry in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    JAWS Hollywood
    3700 Washington St Ste 403, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 922-7333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Acute Gout
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Acute Gout

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 391 ratings
    Patient Ratings (391)
    5 Star
    (384)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 25, 2022
    After years of searching and waiting to do my bunions surgery, I was very lucky to had chance to know Doctor Wagner! Even though I was not sure about the outcome since I’ve never heard of minimally invasive correction, after talking with Doctor , I finally decided to do my bunion surgery. Doctor Wagner is well experienced, kind, knowledgeable. Operation was unbelievable easy and post op is exactly as he explained . Staff are very friendly and available anytime you need them. I’m very happy to took my chance and did my surgery with Doctor Wagner. “Little incisions and no pin and faster healing process”.
    Hedi N. — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Abraham Wagner, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073664132
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Hospital of Miami
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
