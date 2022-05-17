See All Ophthalmologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD

Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Zerykier works at Abraham L Zerkier, M.D. in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Stye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zerykier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abraham L Zerkier, M.D.
    16 Ross Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Stye
Drusen
Floaters
Stye
Drusen

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 17, 2022
    Dr Zerykier, performed a cataract surgery, 12 years ago. The surgery was a complete success. Having poor vision (extremely nearsighted) since I was a child (6 years old) having to endure wearing thick lenses that made me very uncomfortable and extremely self-conscious as I went thru adolescence to young adulthood. Contact lenses for me were difficult but I endured the annoying irritation for up to 10 hours per day and then resorting to glasses when I had no choice. When I was diagnosed with cataracts I really did not know what I was in for. Dr. Zerykier explained in detail what the process involved with the surgery, recuperation period and what to expect in terms of my vision. He was very clear that I truly should be 100% committed to the surgery. It was amazing that I could see 20/20 without glasses or contacts and could read without glasses. On every visit for all these years he always asks me about my vision and I keep telling him.........I'M HAPPY, very happy. Thank you Dr. Z
    Peter Rizzo — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497710818
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zerykier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zerykier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zerykier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zerykier works at Abraham L Zerkier, M.D. in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zerykier’s profile.

    Dr. Zerykier has seen patients for Floaters, Stye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerykier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zerykier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zerykier.

