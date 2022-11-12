Dr. Abrahim Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abrahim Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abrahim Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warrenville, IL.
Central Dupage Business Health27650 Ferry Rd Ste 210, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-2391
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was fortunate enough to see him when he was in Solon OH. He is so very knowledgeable and helpful. He thinks outside the box and genuinely wants to help you. We need more Doctors like this in USA.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
