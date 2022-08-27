Overview of Dr. Abram Burgher, MD

Dr. Abram Burgher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.



Dr. Burgher works at Advanced Spine and Pain LLC in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.