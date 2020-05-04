Overview of Dr. Abram Kirschenbaum, MD

Dr. Abram Kirschenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Kirschenbaum works at North Jersey Hand Therapy in Denville, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Short Hills, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.