Dr. Abrar Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Ahmed works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.