Dr. Abrar Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abrar Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 850-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Ahmed by my primary care physician and he is a truly great doctor! He is very professional, has a great bedside manner, and is very responsive to patients. He clearly knows his stuff and is very flexible about treatment plans. In addition, he is GREAT at communicating via their portal - prompt, complete, and helpful responses always! He performed both a colonoscopy and a endoscopy (EGD) on me and all went without any problems. His rates are appropriate and he is very generous about sharing information, including saving patients money by reviewing results and coordinating labs ordered by another (primary care) physician. My wish would be that all doctors be in his mold.
About Dr. Abrar Ahmed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Kashmiri and Urdu
- 1164533477
Education & Certifications
- SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
