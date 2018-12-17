Overview of Dr. Abrar Husain, DO

Dr. Abrar Husain, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Husain works at Long Island Kidney/Hypertension in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.