Overview

Dr. Abrar Sayeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Sayeed works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN with other offices in Syracuse, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.